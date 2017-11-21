Hocog, other officials meet potential investor in China

LIEUTENANT Gov. Victor B. Hocog on Sunday said he and other officials were in China recently to meet a potential investor interested in doing business on Saipan and Rota.

With Hocog were Department of Public Lands Secretary Marianne C. Teregeyo, Department of Lands and Natural Resources Secretary Anthony Benavente and Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality Administrator Eli Cabrera.

Hocog said he paid the travel expenses of these officials.

“We went there to do some fact-finding and to determine whether the company has the capability to finance its proposed tourism projects,” he added.

“The company’s name is Evergrant and, because of the magnitude of its proposed projects, the investor will need a big land area. So I decided to bring officials of DPL and other regulatory agencies with me so they could ask questions and learn more about the investor before we start any discussions about the proposed investment itself,” Hocog said.

“It’s in the best interests of the commonwealth to meet with potential investors first before we say ‘Yes, come and invest here.’ When they first came over here, they expressed an interest in building a new tourism resort among other things,” he added.

“Because of the magnitude of their proposal, I told them that we need to work it out slowly and see where we can fit them in. Nothing is definite yet. There is no commitment as of this time. We are still looking at it, trying to determine what they need and what we can do for them. I told them also that we are facing some challenges interms of our labor force. We need to inform them about it so they will be prepared and will not be disappointed in the event they start the project and there are not enough available workers.”