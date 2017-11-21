Torres-Palacios in 2018

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres on Sunday announced that Senate President Arnold I. Palacios will be his running-mate in the 2018 elections.

At his farm-residence in As Teo, Torres thanked Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog for his support over the past two years they have worked together.

As lt. governor, Torres succeeded Gov. Eloy S. Inos who passed away in Dec. 2015. Hocog, then Senate president, became lt. governor.

In his remarks on Sunday, Torres said the late governor “worked hard to bring the commonwealth to where it is right now.”

Torres said he doesn’t want Inos’s legacy and effort wasted, and that’s why he decided to run for governor in 2018 to make sure that what he and Inos started, and what he and Hocog moved forward, will continue to benefit the CNMI and its people.

“Back in the austerity days,” Torres said. “it was really depressing with all those rolling blackouts. We didn’t even like to go to stores to buy things. But now, we can again afford to go to the beach and have some barbecue. We have done great things together. We have grown our economy. We brought jobs to our people and increased faith in the government. But our work is not finished….

“I can’t do it alone. I need your support, and I need a team to push forward the tough work that is ahead of us. Lt. Governor Hocog did a great job in leading the selection committee for my running mate. He took it upon himself to look for a candidate that would fight for the people. One with the experience to do real work and accomplish real results . Someone that I can truly trust. We found that person,” Torres said, referring to Senate President Arnold I. Palacios.

Palacios, in his remarks, said he is ready to assume the new responsibilities and is honored to accept the opportunity to serve as Torres’s running mate.

“There have been reservations on the part of my family and friends about my taking on a new role, but there’s also this deep sense of commitment to our people,” Palacios added.

“Together with Governor Torres and Lt. Governor Hocog, we have realized the vision that the late Governor Inos started for the people of the commonwealth…. Governor Torres was only 36 years old when he assumed the highest position right after the passing of Governor Inos, but he has made good on the vision that he and the late governor chartered for the people. Our retirees are now receiving a hundred percent of their pensions, we are now starting to pay land compensation and our school system is getting the necessary funding while we provide more opportunities to our people — and that is economic recovery at its best. So it is an honor to take on a mission that will ensure that we sustain this economic growth for our people and further uplift their lives. That is our vision as we move forward. It is an honor to accept this opportunity to be the candidate for lt. governor in 2018 of the Republican Party,” Palacios said.

Torres said he chose Palacios because he knows that the Senate president is a very cordial public servant who is fair to everybody and who can take care of the people’s needs.

“I’ve worked with him before when he was the House speaker and I respect him — I believe in him,” Torres said.

In a joint statement titled “Why We Are Running,” Torres and Palacios said with full awareness of the challenges they need to address:

“We will work to protect the safety and security of our people by working alongside our public agencies entrusted with Public Safety. We need to support our hard-working police officers, and all our law enforcement officials to ensure they receive what they need to continue putting themselves in the front lines for us. We need to continue the work of addressing the scourge of substance abuse in our islands, not by penalizing the sickness of addiction, but treating it through a community-based rehabilitation approach.

“We will work to protect our culture and the unique characteristics of our islands that make us special. We need to support our indigenous heritage and take pride in the villages and islands we call home.

“We will work to listen to and support our private sector — those who provide the jobs for our people and resources for our government. We need to heed their calls for greater workforce development and greater access to labor.

“We will work with the younger generation of leaders, take their thoughts and ideas about the islands they love and will inherit. We’ll give them a greater voice in policy and the direction of our community.

“And we will work on a wide range of initiatives that are geared toward improving the quality of life for people and families in the CNMI in a tangible manner that they will feel.

“This involves pursuing sustainable economic development that not only provides jobs , but takes care of our precious environmental resources.”