CUC should continue considering alternative energy sources, governor says

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres said the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. should continue to look for alternative sources of energy.

He said CUC officials should learn more about the various power plants around the world and see what is feasible for the CNMI.

As for the replacement of engine 8, the governor expressed confidence in the procurement process which involves the Office of the Attorney General.

In a separate interview, CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho said they have already formed a selection committee to review the bids for consultancy services.

The committee is comprised of CUC Deputy Executive Director William Gilmore, technical expert Venu Prabhakara, power generation manager Richard Cano, legal counsel James Sirok, procurement manager Manuel Sablan, chief financial officer Antonio Castro, Attorney General Edward Manibusan, and Francis Iriarte of Guam Power Authority.

“We believe we have a solid group and our process will be transparent,” Camacho said. “This selection committee has been finalized and we are now scheduling the first meeting in coordination with CUC, the AG’s office and GPA.”

He said the process of replacing the power engine is “very complicated.”

The consulting firm that will be selected will be responsible for the review of the engine installation, and will monitor the commencement of the installation and the turnover, he added.

By the end of this year, Camacho said they expect to get a qualified consultancy firm on board.

“We have to ensure that we get a qualified and responsible vendor to evaluate the needs of CUC in getting replacement for engine number 8,” he added.

The new engine will provide CUC with an additional 10 to 12 megawatts, he said. Funding will come from the CNMI government.

Governor Torres, in related news, commended Camacho’s leadership.

“I am happy with his performance, and with the increase in salary [for CUC personnel] that we haven’t had in a long time,” he said.

The governor said he was also impressed with CUC’s up-to-date notices and advisories, and community outreach.

“I am pleased with Gary’s performance and I will ask the board…to work closely with him,” Torres said.

The new board members are Weston Deleon Guerrero, Matthew Holley, Jovita Paulino, Miranda San Nicolas-Manglona and Ignacio Perez who represents the Commonwealth Development Authority.