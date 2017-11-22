Judge orders extradition of Sean McDonnell

AFTER the Office of the Attorney General presented warrants from CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, and after listening to the testimony of the lead investigator, Superior Court Judge Joseph N. Camacho on Monday ordered the extradition of Sean P. McDonnell, 39, to Illinois.

The judge said the person arrested by the joint effort of the Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Marshals Service and currently detained by the Department of Corrections, is wanted in the county of Rock Island in Illinois for multiple charges of sexual assault and predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

At the extradition hearing, McDonnell was represented by Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski who said the documents, including the warrants, presented by the government were insufficient.

In addition, the affidavits presented were not enough to identify the defendant to be the same person wanted in Illinois, she said as she asked the court to release her client.

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilberscheild told the court that extradition could now proceed as the warrants had been obtained.

He added that the extradition documents were in order, and the defendant, a fugitive, has been charged.

Wilberscheil also asked the lead investigator, Sgt. George David, to testify and properly identify the defendant in open court.

David said they received the arrest warrant for McDonnell from the U.S. Marshals. The defendant was arrested after he was seen walking in Susupe.

David said they had identified the defendant based on photos and information regarding McDonnell’s identifying tattoos forwarded by U.S. Marshals.

McDonnell also identified himself to the police using his driver’s license from Illinois, David added.

Judge Camacho said a status report on the proceedings should be submitted to the court on Dec. 15, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio earlier imposed a $1 million cash bail on McDonnell after he was arrested on Saipan.