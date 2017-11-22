Scott Patrick Owens arrested for swinging machete at group of men, wounding one of them

A DRUNK man was arrested for swinging a machete at a group of men, and for hitting one of them, causing a 5.5-centimeter laceration on the victim’s forearm.

Police are charging Scott Patrick Owens, 41, with assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

The victim told police that he was playing mahjong with other men when the defendant sat by their table, drinking from a bottle of vodka.

The victim said there was no problem until he and his companions started speaking in their native language which is Chinese.

He said Owens stood up and started yelling at them while uttering profanities. Owens then went to his room, grabbed a machete and started swinging it in the direction of the men playing mahjong.

The victim said they all knew Owens was drunk so he, the victim, tried to calm the defendant down by gently waving his arms.

But Owens struck the victim’s left forearm, inflicting the 5.5-centimeter laceration, police said.

Police responded to the disturbance on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at 1:36 p.m. at the Sablan compound in San Antonio.

Police said Owens acted aggressively toward the arresting officer who was trying to hold him down. Owens was still shouting profanities at the Chinese men when he was being cuffed, police added.

Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $25,000 cash bail on the defendant as requested by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilberscheid who noted the seriousness of the charges.

Saying that Owens was unemployed and receives veteran’s pay of just $135 a month, the judge appointed the Public Defender’s Office to represent him.

Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski represented Owens. Also present was Owen’s wife, a Chinese national.

The prosecution said Owens is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of $2,000 for assault with a dangerous weapon, one year imprisonment for resisting arrest and a fine of $500, and six months imprisonment and a $500 fine for disturbing the peace.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 27 at 1:30 p.m., and his arraignment will be held on Dec. 4, at 9 a.m.