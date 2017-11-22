BOE wants JVA for athletics director pulled out

THE Board of Education wants the job vacancy announcement or JVA for athletics director canceled, saying it focuses on scholastic requirements rather than the applicant’s athletic background.

“For some reason, the previous [education] commissioner…decided to announce [the] vacancy,” BOE member Herman T. Guerrero said, adding that the commissioner’s office is not the appropriate office to handle the JVA.

“It should be with the student support services office,” he added.

He said they asked the Public School System management team headed by acting Education Commissioner Glenn Muna to come up with a new JVA so the board can review it.

“That individual should know sports,” he added. “How can you make the program effective if you don’t know the first thing about sports?”

It will be the first time for PSS to have an athletics director who will promote a wellness and physical-education curriculum in schools, Guerrero said.

In the past, he added, “it was an informal thing, and a lot of it was tied to the physical-education program.”