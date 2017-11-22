DPS chief: ‘I’m ready to answer all their questions’

THE commissioner of the Department of Public Safety is looking forward to a legislative oversight hearing.

In an interview on Sunday, Robert Guerrero said he welcomes inquiries regarding DPS and its operations.

“Bring it on. I am ready to answer them. I will come and answer all their questions, with or without documents,” he added.

It was Sen. Paul A. Manglona who asked the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Government and Law and the House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations to conduct an oversight hearing on DPS regarding criminal activity, missing persons, illegal drug use and unsolved crimes.

Rep. Ivan Blanco, the House committee chairman, said he and the other members agreed that there is a need for an oversight hearing.

But before they schedule the hearing, he said they will request information from DPS regarding recent criminal activity, including murders and missing persons, solved and unsolved cases.

Guerrero said he will make himself available as soon as he receives an official notice and invitation from the Legislature.