Tourism’s dip causes Guam workers to worry

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — As visitor numbers from Japan continue to decline, employees in the tourism industry are feeling the effects of lost revenue and are doing their best to continue working.

“We’ve seen it before when they had the big tsunami that hit them (in 2011),” said Jessaray Iglesias, Outrigger Guam Beach Resort front office manager, talking about factors that have influenced arrival numbers from Japan. “It did affect us. This time around it’s the same concept. It’s all about them rebounding and we don’t know if they are or if they’re not.”

Iglesias has been employed in the tourism industry for 14 years now and has been a manager at Outrigger for the past two years. After observing the gradual decline of the Japanese market on island, she said she’s worried.

“My concern is that a lot of their people come to Guam and out of all our visitors they spend the most,” Iglesias said.

She added that Japanese customers purchase tour packages before they even arrive on island. These packages can include a hotel room, meals and car rentals, with optional tours sometimes being purchased as well.

Iglesias confirmed that November is traditionally a slow month, but since August — right after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to fire missiles at Guam following President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” comment on Twitter — arrivals from Japan have slowed even more.

She said Japan is where most guests at the Outrigger usually come from, but in the past few months, revenue has been making its way into the hotel, thanks to ongoing international military service members staying at the Outrigger while training.

Iglesias said the Outrigger has worked diligently to keep from cutting employees’ hours by bringing in customers as much as possible, despite a decline in the Japanese market.

“At this time, (the decline in Japanese arrivals) hasn’t been such a huge impact where we were able to allow hosts to go on leave who haven’t taken leave so that the hosts who are working don’t really get affected by that because we’re having them fill in for their position or their hours. That’s how, on our side at least, for me in my department, we try to eliminate that process. Outrigger hasn’t put it on the table yet.”

At a nearby café located next to UndeWater World, café owner Natsuko Chargualaf has similar concerns as Iglesias’.

“Right now it’s mostly Korean and locals,” Chargualaf said of her customer base. “Last year mostly Japanese customers visited here, but right now I don’t see too much Japanese.”

After one and a half years of operating a café in the middle of Guam’s tourism district, Chargualaf said this year has been slower for business. Chargualaf said the North Korean threat has affected even her café, saying business was quicker before August. If the decline continues, Chargualaf said she will have to cut the number of hours she operates her café.

Amid the declining Japanese market, one tourism employee has observed Korean visitors making up for the loss of customers.

Joseph Castro has been employed with Red Guahan Shuttle for five years. He said that in his observation, Japanese tourists purchase bus tickets as part of tour packages arranged by agents, and that Korean guests do not utilize agency services as much as Japanese guests — meaning Korean guests purchase in higher volumes. Castro said Korean guests tend to stay longer than Japanese guests do.

“(Korean customers) try to get the most out of their money, so they buy five-day passes,” he said.

Castro said his company caters to mostly Japanese customers but added that they are looking to expand their customer base as more Koreans frequent the island. “We’re trying to promote to everybody now,” he said.

But unfortunately, even bus companies haven’t been spared the effects of North Korean hostilities. Although Castro has noticed a gradual decline in tourism overall since he began working in 2012, since August, his company has tightened its financial belt.

“For the past three months it’s been where we’re limited. There’s no more overtime and they cut the hours they’re working. I’m hoping this whole expansion will keep us going, but as of right now, it’s pretty bad.”