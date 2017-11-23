NMC projects increase in enrollment

NORTHERN Marianas College expects an increase in its enrollment in school year 2018, NMC enrolment director Manny Castro said.

In his presentation at the Rotary Club of Saipan meeting on Tuesday, Castro said they project a 25 percent increase for students 25 to 34 years old; a 12 percent increase for those 35 and over; and a 9 percent increase for those18 to 24 years old.

NMC, he added, provides high quality education and has a highly trained faculty. “Most of our faculty [members] are required to have a master’s degree in their fields of instruction.”

In addition, NMC offers very affordable tuition fees compared to other colleges and universities, Castro said. “Our college is one of the most affordable in the U.S.”

The college is nationally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, its classes are small and its credits can be transferred to other U.S. universities, Castro said.

That NMC offers a liberal arts degree only is a misrepresentation, he added. The college also offers a bachelor of science in education for elementary education, early childhood education, special education and rehabilitation, and human services, he said.

NMC’s other degree programs include an associate in arts, associate in science, associate in applied science, hospitality management and criminal justice, Castro said, adding that their newest course is a bachelor of science in business management.





NMC student leadership coordinator Alexis Cabrera spoke about the Start Smart Seminar and encouraged Rotarians to join the upcoming event at Saipan World Resort as panelists.

She said the Start Smart event — “I Graduated, Now What” — features panelists who will discuss their college education and their present careers with graduating high school students.

Cabrera said their objective is to increase awareness about college education.

She also discussed the activities of the Office of Student Activities and Leadership which, she said, aims to enrich the student learning experience.

NMC is providing activities that develop leadership qualities, character, responsibility, a positive work ethic and team work, Cabrera said.

The activities of the Office of Student Activities and Leadership include the first NMC Beach Fest, an Ice Cream Social, a Halloween Haunted Hospital and a Family Fun Day.

NMC President Carmen Fernandez also attended the Saipan Rotary Club meeting which is held every Tuesday at Giovanni’s Restaurant in the Hyatt Regency Saipan.