Students, other volunteers clean up Sugar Dock Beach

IN preparation for Thanksgiving this Thursday, students cleaned up the pavilions at Sugar Dock Beach and the surrounding area over the weekend, community volunteer Max Aguon said.

Students from Saipan Southern High School were led by Tracy Burgess; those from Dandan Middle School were led by Luis C., Litulumar; and those from Hopwood Middle School were led by Lufo Babauta Jr.

Other volunteers also helped clean up the beach area this week, Aguon said.

He said the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality and the Marianas Visitors Authority provided the volunteers with trash bags and other cleaning materials.





The Bantalan Boys likewise helped clean up the area, Aguon said, adding that they also fixed a wooden table that had been vandalized by a group of young adults.

Among the volunteers who helped clean up Sugar Dock Beach were Bruce Camacho, Jason Q. Reyes, Jaime Q. Reyes, Polyn B. Salas, Diva Asanuma, Bernice Babauta, Ray Sablan, Larry Sebaklim, Roman Torwal, Robert Lizama, Jun Kiyu and John Kiyu.

In addition, Aguon said the volunteers helped level the sand and removed trees uprooted by strong winds last month.

“We want everybody to enjoy their Thanksgiving celebration at a clean beach,” he added.