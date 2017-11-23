Public market offers ‘special prices’ for Thanksgiving week

Marianas Variety

22 Nov 2017
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE Garapan Public Market, which is managed by the CNMI Farmers Cooperative Association, is selling produce and other items at special prices this Thanksgiving week, market manager Leroy Pangelinan said.

For example, their pumpkin, which costs $0.77 per pound, is now $0.55 per pound.

The prices of their other local farm produce are also “very competitive” compared with other stores, Pangelinan said.

In addition, he said they have an abundant supply of “white dagu,” for which there is a “great demand.”

Leroy Pangelinan, manager of the Garapan Public Market, shows the pumpkins for sale this Thanksgiving week. Photo by Junhan B. Todiño

Also available are guavas, soursoup, papaya, bananas, tamarind, lemons and young coconuts.

The vegetables include winged beans, okra, eggplant, spinach, squash, taro and potato.

Moreover, Pangelinan said they have special pastries, noni tea and juice, Tinian pepper and Rota radish.

He encourages community members to continue patronizing the Garapan Public Market and local produce.

