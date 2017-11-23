CUC plans holiday decoration contest for island homes

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. will hold a holiday light and decoration contest for its residential customers.

“We want participants to enhance the beauty of our island,” CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho said on Tuesday.

The contest is for residences on Saipan, Tinian and Rota, Camacho said, adding that a similar contest was held in the past.

The executive secretary to the executive director and event coordinator Alyssa King said entry forms are available at the CUC customer service area on the ground floor of Joeten Dandan, and at the customer service centers on Rota and Tinian.

There’s no entry fee, but the entry form should be submitted no later than Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at CUC customer service centers or emailed to alyssa.king@cucgov.org.

She said contest participants must agree to allow their homes to be photographed and the photos to be posted on CUC’s website or published in the local papers.

A map indicating the participant’s location must be included in the application. All participants must be registered to be eligible to win.

The prizes at stake are $300 for first place; $200, second place; and $100, third place.

Entries will be judged based on creativity, most lighted and decorated, originality, and best overall. There will be bonus points if the family Christmas tree is visible from the front of the property during the judging period.

King said entries should be creative in the use of lights and decorations including automations, inflatables, music and/or recycled materials.

She said participating homes will be judged from the front view only. Judges will not enter the property.

The judging will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and if needed, will continue on the following day, Wednesday.

CUC will announce the winners on Thursday, Dec. 21. For more information, call Alyssa King at 236-4351.