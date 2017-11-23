‘A tremendous blow’ to NMI economy

THE CNMI needs more workers, but the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has decided to further diminish the islands’ labor pool.

Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres on Tuesday said DHS informed him that the cap for CW-1 permits in FY 2018 will be reduced by 3,000 — from 12,998 to 9,998.

“This will be a tremendous blow to our economy,” he said in a statement, “but given the environment under Public Law 110-229 [the federalization law], the effect could have been far more severe. On Oct. 10, 2017, I met with DHS officials and was informed that [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] intended to reduce the available permits by as much as half the number allowed in FY 2017. That is why I went to Washington, D.C. to lobby for the continuation of our economic growth and have followed up daily since then with USCIS on our request. In response, DHS told me that it is their legal responsibility to make larger cuts to the CW number under the current law in order for the CNMI to reach zero by 2019.”

On Nov. 3, 2017, Torres said he spoke with President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in Hawaii “to request assistance and not reduce the number by half. On Nov. 7, 2017, I spoke with the White House Domestic Policy Council and wrote letters to Chief of Staff Kelly. I also corresponded with his staff on Nov. 8 and 9.”

The governor said “it was incredibly difficult to argue against the facts of the current law, but in many conversations, I asked them for…a reduction [that will allow] the economy to survive for at least another year, and that is why they have decided on a 3,000-permit reduction.”

Torres added, “It is not what any of us would have hoped for, but this underlines a more important point. Under the current law, the CW number will be zero by 2019, and we can expect even more dramatic cuts next year. This will affect families, businesses, and our community unless [the U.S.] Congress can amend and extend the transition period beyond 2019.”

“I know this is an election season,” the governor said, “but we must put aside politics and focus on the needs of our entire community — everyone who calls these islands home. I am publicly asking Congressman Sablan to work with me and the community to make the extension of the CW program the top priority on his agenda before it is too late. There is too much at stake to hold off any longer. If we want the jobs we have created to remain, the economy to continue to grow, and more opportunities to arise, Congressman Sablan needs to put in all of his effort in moving this through Congress as quickly as possible. I am willing, as I have always been, to work with him in connection with this effort.

“This cut will result in businesses having to make difficult choices, and families having to make incredible sacrifices. For that I am sorry, but we cannot and will not halt our efforts. As a community we have made it through the most difficult times together. We have made it through incredible storms both natural and economic together, and I know we can do it again. As we continue to do what we can on this federal issue, I will keep you, our community, informed.”

Asked for comment, the office of U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan said he will hold a media conference today, Wednesday.

Hotel Association of Northern Mariana Islands president and Marianas Visitors Authority board chairwoman Gloria Cavanagh said the 3,000-permit cut “is absolutely disastrous.”

In an email to Variety, Cavanagh said “the only hope is for the delegate’s office to draft a comprehensive bill immediately.”

She added, “Let us forgo politics and work together with the delegate’s office, the administration, the local government and the business community. I have members that are still awaiting word on their petitions. I expect closure of some businesses and a decrease of services if nothing is done soon. There has been a total disconnect between those who are making these vital decisions in D.C and the realities of our economy here.”

In a separate statement, Rep. Angel Demapan, who is running for Congress, said:

“This news is extremely troubling as it will have a very negative impact on our upward economic growth. It will choke our business community, forcing many business in the commonwealth to reduce services or even completely shut down, resulting in the loss of so many new jobs in our community.

“From the enactment of Public Law 110-229 in 2008, the U.S. Congress and the then-Obama administration made dramatic changes to our economic livelihood. P.L. 110-229 imposed the transition deadline and expiration of the CW program in 2019 and then arbitrarily removed the secretary of Labor’s discretionary authority to grant further extensions or delays. Unfortunately, the members of the U.S. Congress, including our delegate, did not make any attempt to preserve the secretary of Labor’s discretionary authority, which would have served as a safeguard to protect the CNMI’s economic growth from being halted and jeopardized.

“Nine years have passed since the enactment of P.L. 110-229 and the U.S. Congress, including the CNMI’s current delegate, failed to fix this important issue of restoring the secretary of Labor’s discretionary authority, despite constant pleas from business community partners such as the Saipan Chamber of Commerce and the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“The CW program, a product of P.L. 110-229, is a matter of federal policy. The required CW reduction and year 2019 deadline are a work of the U.S. Congress, and the only chance we have of fixing this problem for the benefit of the commonwealth economy is through U.S. congressional action.

“When H.R. 339 was introduced, I stated then that the legislation was severely short-sighted and did not address the long-term needs of our commonwealth’s economic landscape. It would have been more prudent for Congressman Sablan to focus his efforts on drafting legislation aimed at strengthening the CNMI’s workforce needs based on our current economic growth and ongoing developments.

“And although P.L. 110-229 was an act of the U.S. Congress and the Obama administration, I am sincerely grateful for the efforts of Governor Torres, who is constantly opening up lines of communication with the White House to discuss possible options to rescue the CNMI’s economy from the ill-effects of existing federal law. In the interest of preserving the economic growth we have realized to date, and the many jobs that our citizens are now enjoying, I am humbly pleading with Congressman Sablan to support Governor Torres’ efforts along with the business community’s on long-term legislation that will set a CW cap and transition deadline that will allow the CNMI’s economy to continue on this path of upward growth. Unfortunately, the only solution to saving our economy from the threat of misguided federal law rests with the members of the U.S. Congress, plain and simple.”