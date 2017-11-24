Sanderson Sebuu gets two years in assault case

A REPEAT offender, 33-year-old Sanderson Ilo Sebuu, will serve a two-year prison sentence for beating up his girlfriend in 2016 and 2017, and for violating his probation.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo said Sebuu will serve his sentence without the possibility of parole.

Sebuu was given credit for 148 days of time served, and will be placed on three years of probation after completing his prison term. In addition, he will pay a $200 fine, $25 in court costs and $420 in probation fees.

Sebuu was represented by Chief Public Defender Douglas Hartig while Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

Sebuu pled guilty to assault and battery in the 2016 and 2017 cases. He also admitted violating the terms and conditions of his probation in a 2013 criminal case.

In the 2016 case, he was sentenced to one year of imprisonment, all suspended except for six months, without the possibility of furlough or early release.

In the 2017 case, he was also sentenced to one year of imprisonment, all suspended except for six months.

For violating the terms of his probation, he will serve the one year suspended sentence in the 2013 case to run consecutively with his sentences in the 2016 and 2017 cases without the possibility of parole or early release.

Police said Sebuu slapped, punched, and kicked the victim repeatedly on Sept. 17, 2016. On June 21, 2017 Sebuu also punched, kicked, and pulled the hair of the same victim, police said. Sebuu was still on probation when he committed the two offenses.