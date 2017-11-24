AmeriCorps needs 8 volunteers

CNMI AmeriCorps is looking for eight more volunteers, coordinator Vicky Nicholas said.

The program needs 50 volunteers this year, and since summer, the program has accepted 42 applications.

“We started implementing the program in Saipan on Oct. 7; in Rota on Nov. 14; and we will start in Tinian on Dec. 5,” Nicholas said in an interview.

AmeriCorps is an organization that encourages young adults to engage in public service work.

To be qualified, a candidate must be 17 years old and enrolled in a local high school. He or she must be a U.S. citizen with at least a 2.5 GPA.

According to Nicholas, the AmeriCorps program in the CNMI helps kindergarten to 8th grade students improve their reading skills through peer-to-peer tutoring.

“Reading is a crucial part of life. From kindergarten to 3rd grade, you learn how to read. Third grade is a transition point where you need to read in order to learn. When students are not reading at their grade level, they are at a higher risk of dropping out,” Nicholas said.

Interested applicants may go to the AmeriCorps website or call the AmeriCorps office at 237-3076.

“All they have to do is give us a call and we will send them all the requirements and information,” Nicholas said.