Bhuiyan withdraws as Dalu’s third-party custodian

THE third-party custodian for Zeaur Rahman Dalu, who pled guilty to mail fraud and fraud in foreign-labor contracting, no longer wants to be his custodian, according to U.S. Probation Officer Gregory F. Arriola.

Arriola is now asking the District Court for the NMI to summon Dalu to show cause why his bail should not be revoked or why the conditions of his release should not be modified.

Arriola said he received a letter from attorney Janet H. King who represents MD. Nurul Bhuiyan, Dalu’s third-party custodian. Bhuiyan wanted to withdraw as Dalu’s third-party custodian immediately, King informed Arriola.

In his petition, Arriola noted that Dalu is sub-leasing an apartment from Bhuiyan.

There was no additional information why Bhuiyan wishes to withdraw as custodian.

Dalu testified against his co-defendants as a government witness in the jury trial held last month.

His co-defendants were David Trung Quoc Phan, president of United Brothers, doing business as TBK Auto Care; his girlfriend Analyn Nunez; Muksedur Rahman; his wife, Shahinur Akter; and MD Rafiqul Islam.

The court acquitted Analyn Nunez and Shahinur Akter, but Phan, Rahman, and Islam were found guilty by a jury and will be sentenced on March 9, 2018.

On March 31, 2017, Dalu was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond to the custody of Bhuiyan under the location monitoring program of the U.S. Probation Office. He will be sentenced on March 29, 2018.

On Tuesday, Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona ordered Dalu to appear in court and explain why his bail should not be revoked or why the conditions of his release should not be modified.