DPS launches campaign against drunk, drugged, drowsy, and distracted driving

THE Department of Public Safety launched its campaign against drunk, drugged, drowsy, and distracted driving or 4D’s at the multi-purpose center on Wednesday.

According to the proclamation signed by Gov. Ralph Torres designating December as CNMI Drunk, Drugged, Drowsy and Distracted Driving Prevention Month, the holiday season means higher risk of tragic incidents on the highways due to drunk, drugged, drowsy and distracted driving.

Torres urged everyone to remember the hazards of impaired and distracted driving and to become involved in fighting this dangerous behavior.

Police Sgt. Norris Kwon of the highway patrol division read the proclamation which stated that from Jan. 1 to Oc. 31, 2017, there were 76 alcohol-related traffic accidents and two traffic fatalities.

As of Oct. 31, the proclamation added, there were 218 crashes involving distracted driving that included the use of mobile technology, taking one’s eyes off the road, mixing betel nut, talking to other passengers or eating behind the wheel.

According to the proclamation, an average of between 180 and 150 DUI arrests every year are made by DPS.

Kwon, a 14-year DPS veteran, said when it comes to drinking and driving you can’t win. “You could get arrested and end up in jail, pay fines, and lose your job.”

He said there are more people killed in traffic-related accidents than criminal activities each year.

“Based on my investigations, traffic fatalities and serious injuries are caused by 1) alcohol, 2) speeding, and 3) people not wearing seatbelts.”

Kwon said DPS will continue to do its best to keep impaired drivers off the highways.