Kilili celebrates Thanksgiving with manamko’

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan visited the manamko’ on Tuesday at the Aging Center to celebrate Thanksgiving with them.

Office on Aging director Walter Manglona said Sablan donated fruit, $200 and calendars to the senior citizens.

“Every year Congressman Kilili stops by and visits our manamko’ during the holiday season,” Manglona said, adding that the lawmaker recently donated books for the mini-library at the Aging Center.

“The manamko’ were happy to receive gifts from the congressman.”

Saipan Senior Citizen Advisory Council President Terestia Sorroza said they are grateful for Sablan’s generosity.





“He is concerned about the welfare of the manamko’, and we hope he will have more blessings,” Sorroza added.

The fruit given to the manamko’ included apples, oranges, pears and grapes and were distributed with the non-fat milk donated by Coca Cola Company to the manamko’.

Long-time congregant Floria James said the manamko’ appreciate healthy food donations.

Also on Tuesday, Manglona said Imperial Pacific International served Thanksgiving lunch to the manamko’ at the Aging Center while students from Marianas High School visited to perform dances for the elderly.

Rep. Frank Aguon brought baskets of fruit for the manamko’. “I would like to extend a big thank you to Congressman Aguon for his kind donation and for remembering our manamko’ during this holiday season,” Manglona said. “I want to thank everyone who came and supported our elders — we truly appreciate it.”