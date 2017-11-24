Rota’s Antinelle Santos is NMI Teacher of the Year

ANTINELLE Santos, an English language teacher at Dr. Rita Hocog Inos Jr./Sr. High School, is the CNMI’s 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year.

This is the second time that a Rota high school teacher has won the award. The first was Marvin Slone Tamangided in 2014.

Santos said being a teacher is a humbling profession. “I think all teachers answer a call of duty. It is just something that we work hard for — for our children.”

Santos, who has been teaching for eight years, believes that character formation should be a priority.

“If we don’t teach [character formation] to the children, our future will not be better. We have to make sure that they can see the goodness in all people,” Santos said, adding that “academics are important, but we should also teach children to love each other, to love other people.”

Gerard Van Gils, the 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year, welcomed Santos to the family of State Teachers of the Year.

“We will be there to mentor you because you get to be the voice of 55 state teachers of the year, speaking for three million public educators,” he said. “Our voice must be clear, our family must be strong and we will speak and advocate for educators.”

Santos appreciates the support of her school and the Public School System itself. “I’m ready to go out there and to remind the teachers and all educators of our purpose which is not for us, but for our future which is our children.”

Santos graduated from Rota High School and pursued higher education at Northern Marianas College and the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She later earned her master’s degree in education from the University of Phoenix.

She has been a teacher with PSS since 2009.





Acting Education Commissioner Glenn Muna congratulated Santos and the other PSS personnel who received awards on Wednesday during the Education Month celebration at Hopwood Middle School. “We are very proud of them and we are thankful for the work they do every day.”

In selecting the awardees, Muna said they went through “the whole process.” The judges were Charlotte Cepeda, of Northern Marianas College; Mary Margaret Tenorio of Saipan Shipping Company; Jennifer McQuay of the Department of Public Safety; and Vincent Babauta of DFS T- Galleria.

“The judges observed and conducted interviews,” Muna said.

The other outstanding PSS personnel of 2017-2018 are:

• Instructor of the Year – Michael Berbes, Hopwood Middle School;

• Teacher Aide of the Year – Josephine King, Tinian Junior /Senior HighSchool;

• Counselor of the Year – Marjorie Kintol, Hopwood Middle School;

• Librarian of the Year – Natalie Hill-Beyer, Kagman Elementary School;

• Administrative Support Staff of the Year – Valerie Dela Cruz, Tinian Junior Senior School;

• Trades and Maintenance of the Year – Faustino Tmilchol, Saipan Southern High School; and,

• Pupil Transportation Staff of the Year – Victor Linan, Tinian Elementary School.