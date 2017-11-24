‘It’s a US congressional issue’

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres is still optimistic that there will be some kind of “reprieve” for the CNMI following the federal government’s announcement that it will reduce the number of CW permits from 12,998 to 9,998 in the current fiscal year.

On Wednesday, Torres met with the Strategic Economic Development Council, which includes representatives of the business community, cabinet members and lawmakers to discuss the situation.

The governor co-chairs the council with businessman Bob Jones.

Tan Holdings’ Alex Sablan, chairman of the council’s Labor and CW Task Force, said: “We believe the solution is legislation introduced in the U.S. Congress to make the necessary changes [to the federalization law] so it will make more sense for our economy. We are trying to get a bill drafted this year. Congressman Kilili has asked our organization and the U.S. administration to get the U.S. Senate to draft that bill, so we are working with them. We have had good meetings with them in the last couple of weeks, and they are now able to sit down and start working on a bill.”

Sablan said U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska and chair of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, is taking the lead in drafting the bill.

“We are hopeful that we can get this bill in the Senate before the year ends. We will lobby hard. There are no surprises now — we know exactly what’s coming.”

In an interview, the governor said he just spoke with the White House over the phone to discuss the islands’ workforce issues.

He said he is just waiting for a call from the White House to inform him of a possible meeting to discuss a remedy.

Torres noted that the Trump White House supports the CNMI’s proposed amendments to the federalization law. These include an increase in the CW cap to 18,000 and a 10-year extension of the CW program.

“I am just waiting for a call from the White House. If they call me today, I will fly to Washington, D.C…. I told the White House that this 3,000 reduction will impact our economy so I will try to get a much smaller reduction.”

Torres said the original intent was to reduce the number of CW permits by 6,500, but after talking to some federal officials in October, the number was reduced to 3,000.

“I appreciate that it’s not the 6,500 as originally planned, but we will not cease in our efforts and we will continue to address this problem.

“The law is the law and the CW permits need to be zeroed out if there is no extension so it’s a U.S. congressional issue. Let’s not blame politics here or the Trump administration. Let’s look at the facts. It’s a congressional matter so we can only do what we can. But at the end of the day we are all going to suffer without enough workers.

“CW is not a political issue…. We have the support of the U.S. administration, and it’s just a matter of doing things right. The White House is looking at it closely right now, so we’re not done yet.”

DFS Saipan president Marian Aldan-Pierce said foreign workers are still the backbone of the economy. “Our retirees get their 100 percent pension because of the foreign workers in place. The CW cut will impact every one of us here, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican. I hope the community understands that.”

Matthew Deleon Guerrero, the governor’s chief of staff, said the federalization law must be amended.

“There’s an inherent problem with the law — you cannot reduce CWs without impacting the economy. The law itself is problematic. It’s really difficult to argue with the law. Their [DHS-USCIS] position is that they could harm us a little bit now and then harm us big next year or they could phase it out and give us time to adjust. So in the current time frame, they will cut 3,000 this year and 4,000 next year and 2,000 after that. [W]e must do something now,” Deleon Guerrero said, referring to new legislation in the U.S. Congress.

Asked for a comment, Saipan Chamber of Commerce president Velma Ann M. Palacios said in a statement:

“The chamber officially requested a minimal reduction of the FY 2018 cap by one only, in a letter to USCIS and DHS earlier this year….

“The reduction of 3,000 is a significant number which will greatly affect our economy. This is disappointing! We expected a minimal reduction. We have all been waiting for the FY 2018 cap for months to be announced.

“Our economy is experiencing tremendous growth, something we were not experiencing five years ago. We are experiencing healthy numbers for hotel occupancy, tourist arrivals and investments…. This cap reduction will negatively affect our economy. We have businesses which already were affected when the cap was reached in FY 2017. Many businesses had to close down for several months, reduce hours or find other ways to maintain business operations. With this reduction (leaving us with only 76 percent of those available in FY 2017), 3,000 existing workers will be affected. We do not know which specific workers or category of workers will be denied.

“As it was outlined in the [U.S. Government Accountability Office] report regarding current and planned development, the labor pool is insufficient for business operations. We have businesses which have been successful in hiring U.S. eligible workers locally and from the U.S. Others have had various challenges and continue to struggle. With that said, the CNMI will still require assistance with its workforce capacity through the CW-1 program. Businesses have applied for eligible visas for their existing workforce. There are those —highly specialized skilled workforce, non-construction workers, and others — who are not eligible for any other visa category except the CW-1.

“The reduction of 3,000 non-resident workers will greatly affect all businesses, regardless of whether each hires U.S. qualified workers or non-resident workers through the CW-1 program…. As our non-resident workers are forced to leave island, our businesses will strain to keep existing workers and to keep our businesses operational. These non-resident workers and their families have made significant contributions to our community and the CNMI economy. Again, this reduction will negatively impact our economy for which we continue to need a sufficient workforce.

“The chamber, along with other [business] organizations…continues to collaborate with Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres and his administration, and U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan in the development of legislation and administrative actions to resolve our workforce issues through the CW-1 program.”