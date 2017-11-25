A Christmas Village to light up this Sunday
-
24 Nov 2017
-
(Press Release) — First lady Diann Torres will be bringing back “A Christmas Village” scheduled to light up this coming Sunday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. in the courtyard of the Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.
With the help of a few partners and sponsors, the village will be housing more themes this year with slight changes to the village layout to ease traffic and expand lounging areas.
There will be live village nights every Tuesday, which will feature live performances and an array of food vendors.
Like last year, the general public will be given a chance to vote for the “Best Theme.” Previous year’s winner was The Grinch by the Department of Public Safety.
“Many were extremely satisfied with last year’s Christmas Village,” said first lady Diann Torres “It is only right that we bring it back for everyone to enjoy.”
She said a few adjustments were made to accommodate more people and to create a more exciting atmosphere.
The following are confirmed and sponsored themes:
Castle by the Office of the Governor
Spongebob Squarepants by the Indigenous Affairs Office
Village Bridge, Stage and Palm Tree Lights by Imperial Pacific
Christmas Beacon by Team Sadog Tasi
Santa’s Bench by Kanoa Resort
Christmas Ornament by IT&E
Candy Land by POI Aviation
Santa’s Beach House by DPW
Gingerbread House by Tan Holdings
Moana by Rufina, LLC & Bank of Guam
The Nativity by Fiesta Resort
The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe by Saipan Mayor’s Office
I’ll Be Home for Christmas by PSS
Paw Patrol by the Department of Corrctions
The Giving Tree by Joeten-Kiyu Public Library
Nutcracker Palace by Saipan Stevedore Co.
Christmas Ornament by Bridge Capital
Christmas Juke Box by Youth Affairs
Firestation by DFEMS
Angels by Demapan for Congress
Firewives by Kianna Manglona
Nativity Scene by Joeten
Sandman in the Marianas by MVA
Willy Wonka Christmas Chocolate Factory by DPS
Adrian Diaz
Life-size photo stand by Pacifica Insurance Underwriters, Inc.
Other partners and sponsors:
Lady Diann Torres Foundation
Commonwealth Utilities Corporation
Skywalker Communications
Women’s Affairs Office
Triple J Enterprises
Northern Marianas College