A Christmas Village to light up this Sunday

(Press Release) — First lady Diann Torres will be bringing back “A Christmas Village” scheduled to light up this coming Sunday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. in the courtyard of the Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

With the help of a few partners and sponsors, the village will be housing more themes this year with slight changes to the village layout to ease traffic and expand lounging areas.

There will be live village nights every Tuesday, which will feature live performances and an array of food vendors.

Like last year, the general public will be given a chance to vote for the “Best Theme.” Previous year’s winner was The Grinch by the Department of Public Safety.

“Many were extremely satisfied with last year’s Christmas Village,” said first lady Diann Torres “It is only right that we bring it back for everyone to enjoy.”

She said a few adjustments were made to accommodate more people and to create a more exciting atmosphere.

The following are confirmed and sponsored themes:

Castle by the Office of the Governor

Spongebob Squarepants by the Indigenous Affairs Office

Village Bridge, Stage and Palm Tree Lights by Imperial Pacific

Christmas Beacon by Team Sadog Tasi

Santa’s Bench by Kanoa Resort

Christmas Ornament by IT&E

Candy Land by POI Aviation

Santa’s Beach House by DPW

Gingerbread House by Tan Holdings

Moana by Rufina, LLC & Bank of Guam

The Nativity by Fiesta Resort

The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe by Saipan Mayor’s Office

I’ll Be Home for Christmas by PSS

Paw Patrol by the Department of Corrctions

The Giving Tree by Joeten-Kiyu Public Library

Nutcracker Palace by Saipan Stevedore Co.

Christmas Ornament by Bridge Capital

Christmas Juke Box by Youth Affairs

Firestation by DFEMS

Angels by Demapan for Congress

Firewives by Kianna Manglona

Nativity Scene by Joeten

Sandman in the Marianas by MVA

Willy Wonka Christmas Chocolate Factory by DPS

Adrian Diaz

Life-size photo stand by Pacifica Insurance Underwriters, Inc.

Other partners and sponsors:

Lady Diann Torres Foundation

Commonwealth Utilities Corporation

Skywalker Communications

Women’s Affairs Office

Triple J Enterprises

Northern Marianas College