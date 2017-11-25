ABTC supports campaign against drunk, drugged, drowsy, and distracted driving

THE Alcohol Beverage Tobacco Control Division will inspect establishments that serve alcoholic beverages as part of the Department of Public Safety’s campaign against drunk, drugged, drowsy, and distracted driving, according to David Maratita, ABTC director.

“We support the 4D’s program and we work corroboratively with DPS every year,” he said.

Every holiday season, DPS launches the 4D’s campaign to keep impaired drivers off the road for the safety of the community.

Maratita said they will inspect establishments that serve alcoholic beverages “to make sure that they are in compliance with the law, especially with respect to not serving alcohol to obviously intoxicated individuals.”

He said ABTC also provides training to staff and employees of establishments that serve alcoholic beverages.

The training emphasizes the importance of responsibly selling and serving alcoholic beverages, he added.

“The training that we provide is tailored to help ensure the safety of the community and support the DPS campaign.”

Maratita said the training is provided for all establishments that apply for an ABTC license.

The Department of Public Safety launched this year’s campaign against drunk, drugged, drowsy, and distracted driving at the multi-purpose center on Wednesday.