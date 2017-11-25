GOP accepts Sen. Quitugua, Mayor Apatang, Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero as new members

THE NMI Republican Party board on Tuesday night accepted letters of intent from three elected officials who previosly ran as independents: Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, Sen. Justo S. Quitugua and Rep. Larry I. Deleon Guerrero.

GOP president James A. Ada, in a phone interview, said the three, who are seeking reelection next year, are now party members.

“On behalf of the NMI Republican Party board of directors, I express my appreciation to Senator Quitugua, Mayor Apatang and Representative Deleon Guerrero for joining the party. We are honored to accept their letters of intent to become members of the party,” Ada said, adding that there are other individuals who have also expressed interest in joining the party.

As for the GOP’s official list of 2018 candidates, Ada said the board will make an official endorsement after the other interested candidates submit their letters of intent.

Deleon Guerrero, in an interview on Wednesday, said re-joining the GOP is like coming home as he and his family have always been “die-hard Republican supporters.”

“I am happy that they have accepted me back into the party. We will continue to do what is right for the people. I just hope the people support this move, so I can continue to serve them,” he added.