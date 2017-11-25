Sgt. Kwon: No special treatment for cop in DUI case

POLICE Sgt. Norris Kwon of the Department of Public Safety highway patrol, patrol investigation section, said his brother, Police Officer Dixon Kwon, was not given special treatment.

In July 2017, the vehicle Dixon Kwon was driving while intoxicated was involved in an accident. He was with his girlfriend at the time of the incident.

“He was arrested, and he had to go through the process like anyone else,” according to Sgt. Norris Kwon who chairs the DPS holiday campaign against drunk, drugged, drowsy, and distracted driving or 4D’s.

“Whether you are a police officer or not, when you break the law you face the consequences,” he added.

He said he did not investigate the DUI case against his brother due to an obvious conflict of interest, but added that it was personally frustrating for him to see his brother “go through that.”

Police Officer Dixon Kwon is back on duty, and his brother acknowledges that “there’s a lot of criticism” about it.

But, he added, there is a protocol for a civil service employee. “Being arrested for a misdemeanor offense or a traffic violation doesn’t mean you lose your job,” Sgt. Norris Kwon said.

Chief prosecutor Michelle Harris said Dixon Kwon’s case is still open, adding that she cannot comment further on it.

But she did say the Office of the Attorney General has faith in DPS. “The proper decisions will be made, and we on our end will prosecute the case like any other case brought to our office.”