NMI leaders: Many things to be thankful for

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres said despite the recent CW cut, there are still a lot of things that the commonwealth can be thankful for.

“We’ve seen the worst, and I know we can still weather this storm. Let us appreciate what we have and enjoy and be thankful for what we have. Let’s thank our families and our business partners and let’s all be safe while we celebrate Thanksgiving.”

Here’s what other CNMI officials said when asked what they were thankful for:

“Families, friends and the opportunity to hope that things can still change for the better.”

— Rep. Angel Demapan





“I’m thankful for the people I work with, and I hope that as the holiday season begins, everyone will remain safe as we continue to improve the lives of the people.”

— Legislative Bureau Director Antonio Sablan





“Let us be grateful for what we have and continue to ask for more blessings. Happy Thanksgiving to all! I love the people of the commonwealth!”

— Vice Speaker Janet Maratita





“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. I’m looking forward to the New Year celebration and hoping that everything will be good for everyone.”

— Rep. Alice Igitol





“There’s a lot to be thankful for. We still have our families, and there are still so many things to be optimistic about. I extend Thanksgiving greeting to my constituents in Rota. Happy Thanksgiving to all and enjoy the day!”

— House Floor Leader Glenn Maratita





“I am thankful for the blessings of good health, family and our friends. I’m also thankful to our people for their understanding and patience in connection with the work that we do. I hope they will see that we are trying our best to make their lives better.”

— Rep. Joseph Deleon Guerrero





“I wish everybody a happy Thanksgiving and safe celebration!”

— Rep. John Paul Sablan





“I wish for everybody to be united and hope that we continue to have a strong economy. We need to work together. We thank the people for all their support and hope to continue to work together.”

— Rep. Donald Barcinas





“Despite the recent sad news, we are thankful that the spirit of the CNMI is still very high and we continue to be hopeful that things will be better for the CNMI.”

— Rep. Leepan Guerrero





“I am thankful for my family, my staff. I wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving! As for those who are sick, I wish them well. We have a lot of things to be thankful about, as we look forward to a joyous holiday.”

— Rep. Ivan Blanco





“I want to wish everyone in the community a happy and safe Thanksgiving Day, especially the people in Precinct 3.”

— Rep. Frank Dela Cruz





“Happy Thanksgiving Day to the people of the commonwealth, especially to the people of Tinian as we continue to give good things to them. On behalf of my family and staff, I wish them all a happy celebration.”

— Rep. Edwin Aldan





“On behalf of my family, I want to say Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the CNMI and to those serving the country, thank you all for all that you do. God bless us all.”

— Rep. Vinnie Sablan





“I am thankful to my family, my mom, my dad, my siblings and my wife and children. I wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving.”

— Rep. Edwin Propst





“I wish all a Happy Thanksgiving. Hopefully, this year will be great for everybody, and I’m hoping 2018 will be an even better year for all of us.”

— Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero





“I wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving Day. Let us all be grateful for whatever we have. At the same time, we should reflect on how we can use our talents to better our lives, our community and the CNMI.”

— Sen. Sixto Igisomar





“I want to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, especially the people in Rota, our manamko’, our patients, and the men and women in uniform. May we all have a wonderful celebration.”

— Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon





“On behalf of my family, I would like to greet everyone, especially those in the Second Senatorial District. Have a Happy Thanksgiving Day. Also — we appreciate the scrifices of our military personnel abroad. I pray that they too may have a wonderful Thanksgiving celebration. May we continue to have blessings.”

— Sen. Frank Cruz





“I would like to extend gratitude to God for the life and blessings each day in my life. Second, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Rota and the CNMI for the continuous support, encouragement and prayers. May God continue to bestow upon each and every one of us the best of everything. May He continue to bless us with His strength, courage and wisdom to overcome any obstacles or challenges ahead of us. A blessed Thanksgiving to all our people and the CNMI.”

— Sen. Terry Santos





“We’re thankful for our family and friends, for good health and prosperity for the CNMI . For those who are going through hardships, may we always have God’s blessings in our lives.”

— Commerce Secretary Mark Rabauliman