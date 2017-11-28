MVA official supports DLNR plan to regulate use of Grotto

MARIANAS Visitors Authority board chairwoman Gloria Cavanagh said she supports the Department of Lands and Natural Resources’ plan to regulate the use of the Grotto in Marpi.

The Grotto is one of the island’s most popular tourist attractions and is the CNMI’s most famous dive site. It should be protected, she added.

Cavanagh, who is also president of the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands, said MVA supports the proposal to charge those who want to visit the Grotto fees.

“That money will go for maintenance,” she said, adding that MVA is currently paying for the security services at the Grotto.

Cavanagh said MVA’s destination-and-enhancement fund is not enough to repair damage, and pay for trash collection and security personnel to ensure the cleanliness and safety of the Grotto.

Asked about the unpaved road that leads to another tourist site, the Kalabera Cave, Cavanagh said they will ask the Department of Public Works to include it in its priority projects.

“We can’t solve [that problem] with our budget,” she added.