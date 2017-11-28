Bill will allow governor to appoint new mayor in case of vacancy

SENATE Floor Leader Frank Borja has introduced a bill that will authorize the governor to appoint a qualified individual in the event there is a vacancy in the mayor’s office and less than half of the term of the mayor remains.

According to Senate Bill 20-79, the appointment will be subject to the advice and consent of the Senate

Current law states that in case of a mayoral vacancy, the unsuccessful candidate for mayor from the previous election who received the largest number of votes and is still willing to serve will be the next mayor.

If the vacancy occurs when one-half or more of the four-year term remains, there will be a special election.