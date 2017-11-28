DPS ‘taking down a lot of criminal activities,’ official says

DEPARTMENT of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero said DPS is “taking down a lot of criminal activities,” adding that he welcomes a legislative oversight hearing.

“I think our crime statistics speak for themselves,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

Guerrero said he and the DPS commanders are ready to appear before the Legislature.

“So if they [legislators] have questions for example regarding Drug Enforcement Task Force activities, its commander can answer specific questions they may have.”

As for the department’s 18 new vehicles, Guerrero said they are all marked.

“We want to put more uniformed officers out in the street as much as possible to deter crime,” he added. “The more vehicles we have, the more police officers we can put out in the street.”

However, he said, it takes time to bring in specialized vehicles, “but we are slowly but surely getting them.”

Next month, the San Roque police sub-station will be opened, he added.

Guerrero said he trusts his police officers, adding that DPS takes violations committed by any officer seriously.

“Everyone is held to the same standards — these officers are civil employees, and they go through the same process any other civil employee goes through.”

Asked about Police Officer Dixon Kwon who was cited for driving while intoxicated in a vehicular crash incident in July 2017, Guerrero said “administrative actions” were taken against the officer.

Kwon also underwent certain other procedures and had to take training sessions before he could return to duty, Guerrero said.

Law enforcers should be held to a higher standard because of the responsibility that comes with their job, but DPS also has to follow procedures for civil service employees, he added.