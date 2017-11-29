18 schools to compete in Christmas tree decoration contest

EIGHTEEN schools will participate in this year’s Christmas tree decoration contest, according to Sonia Siwa of PDM Promoters Inc., a non-profit organization that hosts the annual event.

Siwa said PDM Promoters is collaborating with the Marianas Visitors Authority, PDI and other travel partners for the month-long Christmas event at the Paseo de Marianas.

The participating schools on Saipan are Northern Marianas International School, Koblerville Elementary School, Agape Christian School, Hopwood Middle School, Dandan Middle School, Saipan Seventh-day Adventist School, Tanapag Middle School, Green Meadow School, Saipan Community School, Oleai Elementary School, Saipan International School, Chacha Oceanview Middle School, Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School, Grace Christian Academy, William S Reyes Elementary School, and Garapan Elementary School.

Siwa said the participants will start setting up their nine-foot Christmas trees at the activity ground of the Paseo de Marianas in Garapan on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The participating schools should use old or used or recycled materials for decoration, she added.

She said they will judge the entries based on their relevance to the Christmas theme, attractiveness, creativity, design and durability.

The decorations should be stable and must last until the culmination of the event on Jan. 7, 2018, she added.

This is the 12th year of the competition, Siwa said, adding that PDM Promoters will host the “My Holiday” greeting drawing contest for Rota and Tinian schools.

“The organizers want students from Rota and Tinian to be part of our Christmas event,” she added. “This is our 11th year to host the competition for Rota Sinapalo Elementary School and Tinian Elementary School.”

She said they have received 155 drawing entries from Rota and 117 from Tinian.

The judging for the Christmas tree decoration and drawing contests will be held on Dec. 2 and the winners will be announced on Dec. 16.

The first prize for the decoration contest is $5,000; second, $3,000; third, $3,000; fourth, $1,000; and fifth, $500.

Siwa said the prizes were donated by their sponsors through Education Tax Credit donations.