Saipan mayor’s office, Legislature to come up with new marriage-fee bill

THE Saipan mayor’s office will work closely with the Legislature in drafting a new marriage-fee bill, the mayor’s special assistant Henry Hofschneider said.

House Bill 20-44, which would establish separate marriage fees for residents and non-residents, was vetoed by Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres.

The governor expressed a “constitutional concern” that he said would likely occur if the government imposes a larger fee on nonresidents, $250, compared to $130 for residents as proposed in the bill.

Hofschneider said they will collaborate with Rep. Leepan Guerrero, the bill’s author, to rewrite the measure and avoid any possible legal challenges.

The mayor’s office currently charges a $50 marriage-license fee.

In his veto message, the governor said the terms and fee differentiations between nonresidents and residents may only be applied when the state statute is not required under the police power of the state for the purpose of protecting local citizens.

“Because the adoption of H.B. 20-44, is purely a revenue-making measure, its adoption cannot be found an exercise of the commonwealth’s policing power,” the governor said.

Moreover, Torres said the U.S. Constitution “forbids discrimination in a state’s taxation when the power is applied to the citizens of other states.”

The governor also expressed concern about the bill’s race-based distinctions and imposition of burden on the fundamental right to marry.