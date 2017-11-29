Zeaur Rahman Dalu files labor complaint against third-party custodian

ZEAUR Rahman Dalu, who pled guilty in a labor-scheme case, was released on his own recognizance and will self-surrender on Dec. 1, 2017 to begin serving his jail sentence.

Mohamed Nurul Bhuiyan withdrew as Dalu’s third-party custodian after Dalu filed a labor complaint against him.

At a hearing on Friday, Dalu’s court-appointed counsel, David Banes, told District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona that Dalu will continue to live at the same place with location monitoring and all other release conditions in place.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Benedetto said the only concern they have is Dalu’s safety since he will continue to live at the same location.

In accepting Banes’ proposal, the judge relieved Bhuiyan as third-party custodian, adding that Dalu will remain on location monitoring and will self-surrender to the U.S. Marshals Service on Dec. 1.

The defendant will then be received by the CNM Department of Corrections and he will be given credit for time served at the sentencing hearing set for March 29, 2018.

The judge said Dalu has the court’s permission to take off his location monitoring device on Dec. 1 and to hand it to Corrections where U.S. Probation Officer Gregory Arriola will pick it up.

Dalu testified against his co-defendants: David Trung Quoc Phan, president of United Brothers, doing business as TBK Auto Care; Muksedur Rahman; and Mohamed Rafiqul Islam.

Jurors found them guilty of two counts of mail fraud, three counts of fraud in foreign-labor contracting, and one count of fraud and misuse of visas and permits.