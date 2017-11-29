Weather advisories in effect for Marianas

(NWS) — The National Weather Service, Weather Forecast Office Guam, has the following advisories in effect:

A small craft advisory remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan coastal waters until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Fresh trade winds and combined seas of 8 to 10 feet will produce hazardous conditions for operators of small craft today and tonight. Inexperienced marines, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid sailing in these conditions.

A high surf advisory is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan, for north facing reefs until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Surf will be hazardous at 7 to 9 feet along north facing reefs today and tonight. Avoid venturing out on exposed reefs and beaches, especially those facing north, as rip currents will be life threatening.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind all residents and visitors to practice extreme caution if near the ocean.

Visit the following links for the latest advisory information:

• NWS Website: http://www.prh.noaa.gov/guam

• NWS Facebook: https: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam

• GHS/OCD Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GHSOCD