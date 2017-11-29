2 more development projects cause for concern, says Gualo Rai resident

TWO other development projects in Gualo Rai may have a “significant impact” on the residents in the area, long-time resident William Torres said.

The proposed construction of more rooms by Arcadia Panthers LLC and Man Bao Corp., which operates the Fantastic Garden, are now being reviewed by Coastal Resources Management, he said.

These are classified as “major siting” projects, he added. “It seems that not all of the proposed projects in Gualo Rai were noticed by the Saipan Zoning Board [which did not schedule a] public hearing, including for Zen Homes LLC which wants to build over 100 rooms in the small village of Gualo Rai.”

Conditions should be imposed to mitigate the potentially significant adverse impacts on the environment, the residents and the community as a whole, he said. “We should not to be blindsided by…perceived or theoretical benefits….”

Torres said large-scale development projects must “address flood mitigation from the onslaught of rainwater gushing in an uncontrollable manner downhill, damaging everything in its path, including…paved roadways and the storm drainage system.”

He added, “Large-scale development will also have to mitigate the kind of sewage backup that ‘monster homes’ are known for. [They] will generate over 20,000 gallons of solid waste fed daily down an undersized sewer pipe at greater than a 15 degree slope down to the main line on Middle Road.”

Torres said Gualo Rai has experienced “severe” water shortages for decades and this has continued to be a problem without a solution.

In addition, he said “traffic congestion is inevitable, and will invite countless multiple traffic fatalities, thereby making the Gualo Rai loop unsafe for joggers, including those who walk early in the morning or the early evening.”

“We hope to have a fix for this onslaught of fatalities waiting to occur,” he said.

Torres said developers “need to look into such issues and facilitate mitigation of adverse significant effects on the residents, the community and the environment with appropriate government agencies.”

He said “dumping deposits of soil and gravel from the uphill slopes to the lower slopes of Gualo Rai, including the basketball court, should be a concern for the health and safety of the residents. Profit must be balanced with the constitutional right of current Gualo Rai residents to a clean and healthy environment. This provision of the Constitution must be upheld by the CRM board as well as the Saipan Zoning Board. Residents simply should not be shortchanged [for the benefit] of transient guests.”