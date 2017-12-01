Rep. John Paul Sablan is acting Saipan mayor

REPRESENTATIVE John Paul Sablan has been appointed acting mayor of Saipan, special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider said on Wednesday.

Sablan will be acting mayor from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, according to the memorandum issued by Mayor David M. Apatang.

“Please extend your cooperation and understanding to Mr. Sablan as he assumes this temporary appointment,” Apatang said in a letter to the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government.

Hofschneider said the mayor was attending the Association of Mariana Islands Mayors, Vice Mayors and Elected Municipal Council Members or AMIM meeting on Guam.

Based on Saipan Local Law 17-8, Sablan, as chairman of the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation, will be acting mayor since the presiding officer of the municipal council is also off-island.

“Whenever the mayor of Saipan or the mayor of the Northern Islands is physically absent from the third senatorial district, he/she shall appoint the…presiding officer of the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council to be acting mayor; if the presiding officer of the council is also absent or otherwise unavailable, the acting mayor for Saipan or the acting mayor of the Northern Islands shall be the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislation Delegation presiding officer,” Hofschneider said, quoting the local law.

The municipal council chairman, Luis John Castro, was also attending the AMIM meeting on Guam.