AG’s office investigating Ambrosio Ogumoro’s allegations

ATTORNEY General Edward Manibusan said his office is investigating the allegations made by former Department of Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Ambrosio Ogumoro against DPS.

“At this time, the case is still under investigation,” the AG said.

Ogumoro filed a formal complaint with the AG’s office in May regarding “DPS corruption under the Fitial-Inos administrations.”

Ogumuro is also appealing his conviction in the local Supreme Court.

On May 2, 2017, a jury found him guilty of conspiracy to commit theft of services, theft of services, and misconduct in public office, but Superior Court Judge Kenneth Govendo did not sentence Ogumoro to a prison term.

On March 30, 2016, in a separate case, then-Superior Court Associate Judge David Wiseman sentenced Ogumoro to one year of imprisonment for his conviction on three felonies and six misdemeanors for shielding former Attorney General Edward T. Buckingham from being served with a penal summons in Aug. 2012.