Stabbing and robbery suspects arrested

TWO suspects in separate stabbing and robbery incidents were arrested by the Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, according to DPS spokesman Police Lt. Jason Tarkong.

He said police identified Michael Salesy Ilo Gioda, 24, as the person who stabbed a 30-year-old man in the parking lot of Hollywood Video in As Lito on Monday. Gioda cooperated and confessed to the crime, DPS said.

In cconnection with a robbery incident that occurred near the Chalan Kanoa cemetery, police arrested a suspect, 34-year-old Hilario Angui, at his residence. Police said they discovered evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia in Angui’s car, and recovered one of the stolen rings.

The stabbing incident occurred on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at around 6 p.m.

DPS said the victim was a Chinese man. Prior to the incident, he picked up the suspect in front of the mayor’s office on Beach Road. The victim was asked by the suspect to be dropped off in San Antonio. While headed there, the suspect redirected the victim to Hollywood Video in As Lito.

As the victim was parking the car in front of Hollywood Video, the suspect attacked him with a sharp object, possibly a knife. The victim fought off the suspect who exited the car, running north, and then east behind a building.

The victim was transported by the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services ambulance to the Commonwealth Health Center emergency room for treatment. Police said he received several injuries as a result of the attack.

The robbery incident was reported to the police on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at 12:23 p.m.

Police met with the victim, a 42-year-old Filipino who said he was robbed by the suspect earlier that morning.

He said around 10 a.m., he was driving down a dirt road near the Chalan Kanoa cemetery when he was flagged down by Hilario Angui.

The victim said he knew Angui and stopped the car. Angui opened the back-passenger door and got into the back seat.

When the victim reached to grab Angui’s hand for a handshake, the suspect pulled the victim’s left arm back, twisted it and pulled two rings from the victim’s hand. Angui then exited the car.

The victim said he was afraid and didn’t report it to the police until later. The two stolen rings were valued at over $240.

At 2:04 pm, police arrived at Angui’s residence in Chalan Kanoa and found him sitting in the driver’s seat of a blue Matrix sedan. At 2:06 p.m., Angui was arrested and transported to the Department of Corrections.