9 vie for Miss Marianas title

NINE young ladies are participating in the 2018 Miss Marianas beauty pageant.

In a press conference at the Surf Club on Wednesday, Stellar Marianas president Laila Y. Boyer said the nine contestants represent the “enchanting and diverse culture” of the CNMI.

Click to enlarge

“The pageant theme this year is ‘Enchanted’ — celebrating the beauty and enchantment of our local forests, diverse wildlife and the cultural traditions that weave around them. The 2018 Miss Marianas pageant promises to be an experience like no other,” she said.

The nine candidates were selected after a review process involving the submission of application forms that included an explanation of why they decided to take part in the pageant and what they will do should they win the crown.

Boyer said Stellar Marianas also looked at the applicants’ willingness to be actively involved in the community and their keenness to go through the pageant experience.

“When we see the potential and ability, they are definitely in. It really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience so we encourage them to enjoy it and become better versions of themselves in the process.”

The nine candidates are:

• Celine Cabrera, 22. Her lifelong dream is to represent her islands. “If I were to become Miss Marianas, I would promote our beautiful islands and show everybody what our culture is all about.”

Cabrera is in a Northern Marianas College bachelor of science degree program with an emphasis in elementary education. She is currently employed with DR Safety Consultant.

• Eden Conner, 18, joined the pageant so she could be more involved in the community. “I would also love to visit the other islands and learn more about their culture.”

Eden Conner is a student at Marianas High School and is a member of the MHS Rhythm n’ Harmony.

• Cris Obaldo, 21, said she wants to challenge herself. “If I do win this pageant I will be more involved in the community, learn from this experience and be more confident and much more open.”

Obaldo is a freshman at Northern Marianas College, majoring in business management. She is currently employed as a beauty advisor at La Prairie in T Galleria.

• Chloe Salvosa, 18, said she joined the pageant to help boost her confidence. “In doing so I feel that I could inspire other girls to have confidence in themselves. If I win the title I want to endorse the idea of empowerment for women because I believe that the women of our islands are talented, beautiful and courageous.”

Salvosa is a senior at Marianas High School and aspires to be a civil engineer.

• Jaiden Santos, 19, said: “I joined [the pageant] because I thought it would be a fun experience. A chance to represent my people really touches my heart. If I were to win the pageant I would want to help empower women because nothing is more important than a woman who knows what she is worth.”

She is a liberal arts student at NMC and is currently working at Aqua Resort’s newest restaurant, Kevin’s. She plans to pursue a degree in business management in Washington state.

• Kaylanie Santos, 18, said she wants to experience something new through the pageant. “If I win, I want to represent these beautiful islands and their beautiful people.”

Santos is a senior at Marianas High School. She works at Tony Roma’s, and her plans include obtaining a master’s degree in education.

• Maricris Zapanta, 24, wants to get out of her comfort zone. “I also want to be one of those people who make a difference in our community. If become Miss Marianas 2018, I want to promote fitness not only as an individual but with families and friends because I believe it is not too late to take care of your body.”

Zapanta has associate degrees in business administration and business management with an emphasis on accounting. She is currently employed as a risk and safety officer of Imperial Pacific Resort. She plans to be a model and/or actress someday — and to be in the U.S. Air Force.

• Leisha Deleon Guerrero, 17, said: “I decided to join [the pageant] to build confidence, be a role model and be more involved in the community. I would promote fitness and health and help teach younger girls how to be confident about who they are.”

Deleon Guerrero is a full-time education student at Northern Marianas College who wants to be a veterinarian.

• Kaysha Cruz, 18, said she joined the pageant to get to know the islands and the community better. “If I win, I will help the youth by inspiring them to do what they do best.”

She will be a freshman at Northern Marianas College this spring semester. She is currently a customer sales representative at Triple J Hertz Rent a Car. She plans to be a cardiologist and hopes to spread inspiration to the youth all around the world.

Click to enlarge

By joining the pageant, the candidates can acquire public speaking skills, boost their confidence, and learn how to help their community, Stellar Marianas president Laila Y. Boyer said.

“We have a lot of activities this year. This will help in terms of getting them out there and showing them that there’s more to the CNMI than what they’ve seen so far, and this will also help them represent the islands to the world,” Boyer said.

The winning candidate will represent the CNMI at two international pageants.

The local pageant will be held in February. “It will be an amazing show: the choreography, the theme and the décor. We will be incorporating many of the things that we’ve learned over the years in previous pageants. We have a lot of ideas we’ve wanted to develop for a very long time, and we will be bringing them to the stage in this pageant,” Boyer said.

Details about the pageant date and venue will be announced soon.