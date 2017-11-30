CUC announces power-rate hike

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. on Wednesday said it will increase the fuel-adjustment charge or FAC effective Dec. 1, Friday.

CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho, in a statement, said they have been informed by Mobil Oil Marianas Islands of an increase in average fuel prices.

Camacho said the current fuel-adjustment charge of $0.16886 per kWh will be increased to $0.18231 per kWh.

Residential customers who use 500 kWh of power per month will pay $6.72 more in their monthly billing starting Dec. 1, he added.

Early this month, CUC decided not to increase its fuel-adjustment charge despite an increase in the average fuel price.

From October to November, there had been a slight increase in the Mean of Platts Singapore monthly pricing, according to data provided by Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. to CUC.

In October, CUC increased the fuel-adjustment charge after the average fuel prices in the oil market also increased.

The fuel-adjustment charge is one of two components that make up the CUC electric rate which is used to purchase fuel. The second component is the base rate, which is used to fund operations, projects, and debt service. The base rate has not been increased since April 17, 2014.

CUC is required, pursuant to an order previously issued by the Commonwealth Public Utilities Commission, to increase the FAC whenever the Mean of Platts Singapore monthly pricing equals or exceeds a 4.5 percent differential of the average per gallon cost of fuel used in the calculation of the current FAC.