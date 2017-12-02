Judge imposes $10,000 bail on Gioda; $25,000 on Angui

THE two suspects in separate stabbing and robbery incidents appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo for a bail hearing on Thursday morning.

The judge imposed a $10,000 cash bail on Michael Salesy Ilo Gioda, 24, who police said stabbed a 30-year-old-man in the parking lot of Hollywood Video in As Lito.

Gioda was charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and disturbing the peace.

In the robbery incident, police charged 34-year-old Hilario Angui with robbery, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace. Judge Govendo imposed a $25,000 cash bail on the defendant.

At the hearing, Assistant Public Defender Shoshanna Epstein represented both defendants while Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilberscheid appeared for the government.

The defendants will return to court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 6 at 9 a.m., and for arraignment on Dec. 11 at 9 a.m.