Janice E. Castro is new DCRM director

(BECQ) — Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality Administrator Eli D. Cabrera recently appointed Janice E. Castro as director for the Division of Coastal Resources Management.

Castro was appointed acting director for DCRM back in June.

“Ms. Castro has been serving as the acting director for DCRM for the past several months, and I am confident in her abilities to serve as the division’s director,” Cabrera said.

“Janice brings years of experience from both the government and private sector and has a deep passion for the environment. She has been doing very well as the acting director of DCRM, and has built a good relationship with our CRM board and our local and federal staffers within the division. She will be a great asset to DCRM and our environmental community moving forward,” Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres said.

Castro emphasized that she will work to uphold DCRM’s mission of protecting the environment. “DCRM works to protect and enhance the CNMI’s coastal resources for both residents and visitors. Through effective and adaptive resource management, we strive to balance our environmental integrity with economic prosperity, while working towards building a more resilient and sustainable CNMI. With the current increase in development, it is critical that we continue to engage in early coordination with all interested developers and their consultants to ensure that any proposed project will not adversely impact our coastal resources. Through avoidance, minimization, and mitigation, we can work together to protect our valuable resources which contribute tremendously to our culture, livelihoods, and economy,” Castro said.

Before moving back to the government, Castro was the executive assistant for Alter City Group Inc. from April 2015 to May 2016. She is also a former grants specialist in the Office of Grants Management under the Office of the Governor from July 2013 to Dec. 2014.

In 2009, she was a natural resource planner for the Division of Environmental Quality, where she spearheaded the launch of the “Green Business Initiative” campaign and assisted in the development of a socioeconomic survey that would lay the ground work for a conservation action plan for the division.

In 2007, she was a campus sustainability assistant at Seattle University, where she developed a “Green Cleaning Guide” that addressed the hazards of everyday household cleaning products. She was also an environmental protection assistant for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Seattle, where she developed a community and public health outreach strategy to reduce diesel emissions in affected communities.

A former CRM intern herself, she graduated from Seattle University with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies with a minor in philosophy in 2008. She received her associate’s degree from Northern Marianas College in 2005.