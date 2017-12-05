Palau court orders release of Hillbroom

THE Republic of Palau Supreme Court Trial Division has ordered the release of Junior Larry Hillbroom after he posted a $25,000 cash bail in a drug-related case.

Rachel A. Dimitruk, Hillbroom’s attorney, filed a notice in the District Court for the NMI on Saturday regarding the Palau court order and her client’s pending cases. Dimitrul said no trial date has been set.

According to the Nov. 30 2017 release order signed by Palau Associate Justice Lourdes F. Materne, Hillbroom will be released with some terms and conditions:

He will be under house confinement at his family home in Meyuns. He may visit his attorney only after the court has been informed and after an escort for the defendant has been secured. He is allowed to attend a court-ordered mediation in Civil Action No. 17_067, but he cannot leave Palau without prior permission of the court. He cannot have any contact with known drug offenders with the exception of his mother. In addition, he will be subject to random drug testing at his own expense.

The Attorney General’s Office in Palau charged Hillbroom with two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance, namely, methamphetamine or ice.

Dimitruk and Mark Hanson are Hillbroom’s Saipan lawyers in the legal malpractice lawsuit he filed in federal court against his former counsels David J. Lujan and Barry Israel.

One of the four DNA-proven children of the late business tycoon Larry Lee Hillblom, Hillbroom was recently sentenced in Palau to a 60-day prison term for escaping from police custody on Feb. 9, 2016 a few hours after he was arrested in connection with the seizure of $160,000 worth of methamphetamine in Palau. Associate Justice Lourdes Materne also placed Hillbroom on five years of supervised probation in that case.