National Weather Service issues advisories for Marianas; hazardous surf expected

(NWS) — The National Weather Service-Weather Forecast Office Guam has issued the following advisories:

A small craft advisory is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan coastal waters until 6 p.m. Monday. NWS advises trade-winds of 19 to 29 mph with frequent gusts to 34 mph. Inexperienced boaters, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid sailing in these conditions.

A high surf advisory is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6 p.m. Monday. Fresh to strong trade-winds will further increase large swells already moving through the Marianas. Surf on north facing reefs is expected to build to between 6 to 9 feet overnight. Surf on east facing reefs will build to between 10 and 12 feet overnight. NWS warns of a high risk of rip currents and minor beach erosion along affected coasts and reefs. Avoid venturing near reef lines and exposed beaches, especially those facing north and east, as rip currents will be life threatening.

Visit the following links for the latest advisory information:

• NWS Website: http://www.prh.noaa.gov/guam/

• NWS Facebook: https: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam