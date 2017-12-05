Near drowning at Grotto

(Department of Public Safety) — On Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at 2:53 p.m., police responded to a possible drowning incident at the Grotto in Marpi. The victim, an Asian male, age 30, was swimming with three friends at the Grotto where he was found by his friends floating face up and unconscious.

Boating Safety Units along with DFEMS medics arrived in the area and learned the victim arrived at the Grotto around 2 p.m. The victim was using a life vest and was swimming in the area with friends. The water was rough. The victim swallowed water causing him to lose consciousness. The victim was found by friends floating in the water face up and brought to shore were he regained consciousness.

First responders transported the victim by ambulance to the Commonwealth Health Center for treatment. The victim was admitted for further observation.