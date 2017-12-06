Designated drivers available during holiday season

AS part of its campaign against drunk, drugged, drowsy, and distracted driving during the holiday season, the Department of Public Safety said designated drivers are available on Friday and Saturday, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Alina Cabrera of the DPS-Highway Safety Office said the number to call is 483-RIDE (7433) or 287-RIDE (7433)

DPS is asking the public to be aware of the hazards of impaired and distracted driving and to become involved in fighting this dangerous behavior.

Traffic fatalities and serious injuries are caused by 1) alcohol, 2) speeding, and 3) people not wearing seatbelts, DPS added.