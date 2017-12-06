Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateWed, 06 Dec 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
Guam’s Martin leads local bikers in Hell of Marianas

     

     

     

     

     

    Monday, December 4, 2017-7:04:53A.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Font Size

Apply Reset
Settings

Designated drivers available during holiday season

  • Print
05 Dec 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

AS part of its campaign against drunk, drugged, drowsy, and distracted driving during the holiday season, the Department of Public Safety said designated drivers are available on Friday and Saturday, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Alina Cabrera of the DPS-Highway Safety Office said the number to call is 483-RIDE (7433) or 287-RIDE (7433)

DPS is asking the public to be aware of the hazards of impaired and distracted driving and to become involved in fighting this dangerous behavior.

Traffic fatalities and serious injuries are caused by 1) alcohol, 2) speeding, and 3) people not wearing seatbelts, DPS added.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.