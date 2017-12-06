Ex-gov’t official arrested in ‘ice’ case

IGNACIO “Ike” D.L.G. Demapan, former executive director of the Office for Indigenous Affairs, has been arrested on drug-related charges.

Superior Court Judge Kenneth Govendo on Monday imposed a $100,000 cash bail on Demapan who was charged with trafficking and possession of an illegal substance: crystal methamphetamine or “ice.”

At the bail hearing, Demapan was represented by Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit while Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

Demapan was remanded to the Department of Corrections after the hearing, and will return to court on Dec. 12, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing, and on Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. for his arraignment.

Under the authority of a court-issued warrant, police arrested Demapan in Dandan on Dec. 2 at 3:02 p.m.

The court also issued a search warrant for Demapan’s vehicle, a blue Hyundai Tucson, believed to have been used for selling “ice.”

According to the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force, Demapan was involved in facilitating the trafficking of a controlled substance.

Police said they conducted two “buy-walk” operations that involved the defendant and a cooperating source.

Police said the first operation yielded 0.6 gram of “ice” worth $180 and was bought from Demapan.

The second operation yielded 0.3 gram of “ice” worth $40 and was again bought from Demapan, police said, adding that “ice” bought from the defendant tested presumptive positive for the presence of crystal methamphetamine.