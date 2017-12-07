CUC monitors development projects, official says

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. is regularly collaborating with other regulatory agencies to monitor development projects that could affect the island’s power, water and wastewater services, CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho said.

“We are looking into those projects,” he said, after being informed that some residents have expressed concern about the impact of a proposed four-story hotel in Gualo Rai on the village sewer and water supply.

Camacho said whenever there’s a development project, CUC is on the lookout.

“In fact we are dealing with five or six [development projects] at various locations throughout the islands,” he added.

Camacho said CUC is also represented on the Coastal Resources Management board which discusses sewer, water and other environmental concerns.

“We have not looked at the plan yet, and we have not looked at the design to fully understand their needs and our ability to satisfy their needs,” Camacho said, referring to the proposed project of Zen Homes in Gualo Rai.

Regarding the concern that the development project will affect the village water supply, Camacho said: “Each application will be reviewed, but we will also try to meet the demands of growth.”

CUC Deputy Executive Director William Gilmore said they have a 150,000-gallon tank that serves the Gualo Rai area.