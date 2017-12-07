Wen Long Zhao arrested in rape case

POLICE arrested a 38-year-old man accused of raping his former girlfriend.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo on Tuesday imposed a $50,000 cash bail on Wen Long Zhao who was charged with sexual assault in the first degree and disturbing the peace.

At the bail hearing, the court appointed Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit as Wen Long Zhao’s counsel while Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

The defendant’s next court appearance is set for Dec. 12, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. His arraignment will be held on Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.

The 24-year-old victim filed a complaint with the police on Dec. 2 at 8:48 p.m. She said she had ended her relationship with her live-in boyfriend whom she identified as Zhao on Nov. 30. She said they were together for 14 months.

On Saturday, she told Zhao that she would be moving out of their shared residence.

She said Zhao avoided the conversation and left for work. At around 3:30 p.m., Zhao came back from work while she continued to pack her belongings.

She said the defendant came up behind her and grabbed her chest. The victim turned and tried to push Zhao away, but she said he pushed her to the bed, grabbed both her arms, pulled them above her head. He held her down on the bed with his body, pinning her to the bed.

She said she managed to free her hand and scratched Zhao’s face. Zhao then applied more pressure and restrained both her hands, causing her pain and her hands to go numb, she added.

The victim said she kicked Zhao in the groin area when he took off her clothes, but it only made him angrier, she added.

The victim said after sexually assaulting her, Zhao told her that she “did not have to move — there are two bedrooms.”

Later, to get away from Zhao, the victim told the defendant that she had to go to work. She then contacted a friend to help her find a “safe place to hide.”