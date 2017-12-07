Former Sen. Ray Yumul is now special adviser to lt. governor

FORMER Sen. Ray N. Yumul has been appointed special adviser for special projects to Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog.

Yumul started working for the administration two months ago, and his new position took effect on Oct. 2, 2017.

Press Secretary Kevin Bautista, in a statement, said: “Mr. Yumul brings extensive private-sector experience and years of public service as a representative and as a senator. This experience has been a valuable asset for the lt. governor’s office over the last couple of months. We look forward to having him continue to assist Lt. Governor Hocog in overseeing projects in his office.”

Yumul, 45, has a degree in business administration from National University, San Diego, and was a House member from Precinct 3. He also served with the 100th BN 442nd Infantry in the United States Army Reserve.

In the 2014 gubernatorial elections, he was the running mate of former Speaker Heinz S. Hofschneider. They lost to the Republican team of Eloy S. Inos and Ralph Torres who is now the governor.