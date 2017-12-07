6 arrested for ice possession, trafficking

AFTER conducting an islandwide “buy-walk” operation with the help of a cooperating source, the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested six individuals for selling and being in possession of “ice.”

Police said the ice bought from the defendants tested presumptive positive for the presence of crystal methamphetamine.

Five of the defendants appeared before Superior Court Judge Joseph N. Camacho for a bail hearing on Tuesday morning.

They are John Benavente Reyes Jr., 38; Michael Doria Dahil, 40; Paul Anthony Lizama, aka Poots, 29; Raymond Deleon Guerrero King, 52; and Vicente Babauta Castro, 52.

Judge Camacho imposed a $100,000 cash bail on four of the defendants who were charged with trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

The judge imposed a $50,000 cash bail on Castro who was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The sixth defendant, Sheng Qui Yen, 45, appeared before Judge Kenneth L. Govendo who imposed a $100,000 cash bail. Sheng Qui Yen was charged with trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

The court appointed Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit to represent the defendants. No conflict was found as each defendant was charged separately.

Assistant Attorney General, Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

Reyes Jr.’s preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 13 at 9 a.m.; Dahil and Shin, Dec 11 at 1:30 p.m.; Lizama, Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m.; King, Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m.; and Castro, Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

All six defendants are to appear in court for arraignment on Dec. 18, 2017 at 9 a.m.