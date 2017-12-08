Retiree opposes re-nomination of Judge Tydingco-Gatewood

FORMER Rep. Mario Taitano, a retiree, is opposed to a House resolution which encourages the governor to support the re-nomination of Frances Tydingco-Gatewood as chief judge of the District Court of Guam.

Taitano is asking House members not to adopt House Resolution 20-17 introduced by Rep. Alice Igitol.

“I don’t think she works for the best interests of the retirees,” he said, referring to the judge. “We made several requests, but she ignored them and did not listen to us. We asked her to appoint someone from Saipan to be our [Settlement Fund] trustee, but she did not listen to us.”

Taitano said he wants attorney Joyce Tang removed as trustee because “we don’t believe she is capable of handling her responsibilities and duties, and she is not doing her best to protect the interests of the retirees.”

He said other retirees “will come out also and will publicly express their disappointment in Ms Tang — they will also oppose the resolution.”